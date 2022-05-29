🔒 Share Memorial Day traditions & tributes

Flags were placed at 22,000 gravesites at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Memorial Day originally began as Decoration Day on May 5, 1868.

The day was set aside to decorate the graves of America’s military dead three years after the Civil War. The date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country. It’s now a federal holiday.

While Memorial Day marks the “unofficial start of Summer” and many use it as a time to relax with family and friends, it’s also a time to pay tribute to those who served our nation by giving the ultimate sacrifice.

