County-by-county list: Juneteenth celebrations, events across the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mark your calendars: Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is on Sunday.

Juneteenth celebrates the official end of slavery in the United States.

Despite the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation’s freeing of enslaved people, slavery persisted in slave-holding border states and rebel areas until federal troops took control of the regions. Texas was the last state to welcome proclamation-enforcing federal troops -- until this day, June 19, 1865, when General Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with the famous statement: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

Here is a county-by-county list of celebrations and events in our area over the next couple of days:

Duval County

Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie celebrate Juneteenth with North Florida Customers: Four Jacksonville-area Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie locations will host Juneteenth celebrations for customers and their communities to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

The free celebrations, held on Saturday, June 18 from noon to 2 p.m., include live entertainment and cooking demonstrations featuring Juneteenth-inspired recipes, along with store and vendor giveaways. Locations: Winn-Dixie (Lakewood Prominade) at 1520 W. University Blvd. | Harveys Supermarket at 5250 Moncrief Road W. | Winn-Dixie (Gateway Town Center) at 5210 Norwood Ave. | Harveys Supermarket (Edgewood Square) at 2261 Edgewood Ave. W.

Jacksonville Juneteenth City Event: Come out to Daily’s Place on June 18 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to enjoy music performed by Gospel Artists such as Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Maranda Curtis, Todd Dulaney and JJ Hairston. The event will feature more than 50 vendors. Tickets begin at $85. Click here to read more details about the event.

Juneteenth Melanin Market: This free event will feature local singers, bands, DJs, and dancers, headlined by Jacksonville’s very own 95 South, and the 69 Boyz, two legendary rap groups that put Duval on the map in the 90s. More than 250 black-owned businesses and nonprofits will be selling products. When: Saturday, June 18 at A Philip Randolph Blvd.

Father’s Day Comedy Classic/Juneteenth Celebration: Celebrate Father’s Day and Juneteenth at the same time! The Father’s Day Comedy Classic begins at 7 p.m. at 510 Lane Avenue South. After the “show” it’s a Juneteenth Celebration! Classy Attire: No Shorts, No Ball Caps (casual and dressy hats excepted), No Athletic Gear, No Plain Tees, No Tennis Shoes (designer and casual sneakers are excepted )

Juneteenth Bitcoin Block Party in Jacksonville at Bethel Baptist Church: June 20 from noon to 4 p.m. at 215 Bethel Baptist Street “The mission of the tour is to educate disenfranchised minority communities about Cryptocurrency, financial literacy, and how we have the potential to close generational wealth gaps to create financial sovereignty. It will be a free community event, and we would be honored to have the black and brown community represented.” When you RSVP and attend this event you will receive free Satoshi Bitcoin. Click here for details.

Move For Change 5K: Juneteenth Celebration: The 3rd Annual Move For Change 5K event is located in Jacksonville Beach on June 17-19. This year’s event will include live music, food trucks, vendors, family attractions, and end with a 5K on Juneteenth. The event will be hosted at 6th Avenue North Venue on June 17th, and 18th. The 5K will be held on the beach on June 19. Click here to RSVP and for more details.

Juneteenth EXPO at Kingdom Plaza, 5310 Lenox Avenue, Jacksonville

Juneteenth Fest at Memorial Park: Get ready for a day of family, food, vendors, trivia, games, bounce houses, and a whole lot more! The event will be held on June 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at 1620 Riverside Avenue. This event is free to attend. Click here for more details.

Jax Juneteenth Rooftop Celebration: Jax Juneteenth Rooftop Celebration is happening on Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m. at Riverplace Tower with tickets starting at $45.00. The event will feature DJs, live music, our Black art exhibit, vendors and more. You must be over 21 to attend. Classy Day Party Attire: No Shorts, No Ball Caps (casual and dressy hats excepted), No Athletic Gear, No Plain Tees, No Tennis Shoes (designer and casual sneakers are excepted) Click here for more details.

Juneteenth Trap Yoga: It’s a Yoga + art dance class kick-off on June 17 at 6:30 p.m. “Come join us as we experience a moment of healing and flowing to upbeat music,” the event said. Click here for tickets.

United Era Inc.’s Juneteenth Festival: June 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be a fun-filled day of food trucks, performances, kids park play area, and more from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Don’t forget your picnic blankets and chairs so your family can enjoy the grassy areas! This is a FREE event but registration is required so sign up your family today at JuneteenthJacksonville.com

Clay County

We could not find any Juneteenth celebrations in Clay County

Nassau County

Duchess Juneteenth Kickoff: Duchess Juneteenth Kickoff is happening on Friday, June 17 at 07:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center with tickets starting at $35.00. Juneteenth Kick-Off Celebration in Fernandina Beach, Fl. 32034.

Juneteenth Jumpoff: Saturday, June 18, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peck/Charles Eugene Richo Field “This is a family-friendly, community celebration committed to encouraging improved community interactions, educating, and bringing a sense of pride to the community as a whole. The event will include activities for children, contests, family tents (must register online), food trucks, informational booths, and a vendor market. This is a non-alcoholic event.” Click here for more details,

St. Johns County

Juneteenth Dedication Ceremony: Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center. Join the LMCC this Juneteenth weekend on June 18th to commemorate the sacrifices that local Civil Rights activists made in St. Augustine and celebrate the emancipation of enslaved peoples across America. The dedication ceremony will include a public unveiling of the F.W. Woolworth counter, currently on display at the LMCC, and a formal proclamation from the city. After the ceremony, guests are welcome to visit the museum’s exhibits. Click here for more details. A Heritage Luncheon will follow. Tickets to the luncheon are $150 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

SAMF Celebrates Juneteenth at New Saint James Missionary Baptist Church: Saturday, June 18, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets not required. Admittance is first-come, first-serve.

