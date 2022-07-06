Home to more than just rare stones: 5 things to do in Petoskey

Anybody who likes to collect rocks knows how neat Petoskey stones are, and understand why they are sold at stores throughout Michigan — and even in some other spots of the United States.

But what those collectors and other travelers might not as know much about is where those stones come from in the first place.

Tucked along the Little Traverse Bay in Northern Michigan, Petoskey is a hotspot in the summer for tourists with its scenic water views, boating and other water activities. It can also be a go-to place for skiers and snowboarders in the winter.

So, what exactly is there to do when visiting this summer paradise?

Here are five things to partake in when going to Petoskey that doesn’t have anything to do with collecting stones.

1. Hang out in Sunset Park.

Photo by Keith Dunlap (GMG)

Located right next to Little Traverse Bay, there are an assortment of ways to play and take in the breathtaking scenery at the same time, whether it’s running, biking, taking a dog on a walk, playing catch, skipping rocks, checking out boats, or just sitting quietly.

Be sure to take lots of selfies or other photos!

2. Visit the Kilwin’s headquarters.

Photo by Keith Dunlap (GMG)

Kilwin’s and their various locations throughout the country and popular destinations for people who want chocolate treats, ice cream or other candy. But a trip to Petoskey is unique because not only are you visiting a Kilwin’s store with all those goodies, but you are visiting the corporate headquarters where everything is centered.

Visitors can get a view of employees making the candy (there were public tours before the COVID-19 pandemic, but not anymore) for other locations, and franchisees from around the country often visit for training sessions.

3. Walk along the breakwall.

Photo by Keith Dunlap (GMG)

One of the Petoskey’s most popular spots, the breakwall and lighthouse located near the marina, allows people to take a nice stroll to view the scenery and take in the sunset. If warm enough, it also turns into a de facto water park, with people jumping into the water and then using the built-in ladders to climb out.

4. Shop/dine in downtown.

Photo by Keith Dunlap (GMG)

If you have some extra money to spend, you’ll be able to do so at the downtown area that is located up on a hill.

Not only are there great views of the surrounding bay, but blocks of local clothing stores, book stores and places to eat.

5. Visit beaches.

Photo by Keith Dunlap (GMG)

With the area being right along Little Traverse Bay and also Lake Michigan, there are plenty of beaches to play and relax at, both in Petoskey and surrounding areas if there is summer weather.

To view a list of beaches, check out this website for more information.