🔒 Glow Up: Family 4-pack of tickets to Great Pumpkin LumiNights

A News4JAX Insider can win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Great Pumpkin LumiNights at Wild Adventures Theme Park.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a free family getaway? We got you covered with a News4JAX Insider sweepstakes that will put you in the mood for fall.

We’re giving away four Family 4-packs of tickets to the Great Pumpkin LumiNights at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta.

Explore NEW glow with a bigger, brighter family adventure this fall! A jungle of jack-o-lanterns returns to South Georgia, growing even brighter with a brand-new crop of shimmering sunflowers lighting up the night with incredible glowing pumpkin sculptures! Explore by day and encounter not-so-spooky surprises, like a brand-new foam party and America’s biggest Pumpkin Spice Festival. There’s even more to explore during the biggest and brightest family event in the wild.

Join the expedition each Friday-Sunday, beginning September 23 through October 30!

Enter the sweepstakes below and we will announce a winner on October 3, 10, 17 and 24 during the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show.