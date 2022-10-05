Hurricane Ian couldn’t topple this popular Florida landmark

In this aerial view, the lighthouse continues to stand after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The rumors aren’t completely true.

After Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida last week, there was talk that it completely took out a popular landmark in Florida, the Sanibel Lighthouse on Sanibel Island.

An iconic landmark since 1884, the lighthouse is still standing even after Ian’s wrath — sort of.

While the house portion of the structure was taken out by Ian, the light and supporting structure remain in place, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

The house part was a white-painted wooden building where caretakers used to live until the light became automated by the U.S. Coast Guard in 1949.

People who love the lighthouse have taken to Facebook to post messages about how happy they are that it is still standing.

One of the comments provided by Matthew Rack pointed out the great job the original builders of the lighthouse did.

“Sad to see, hope everyone is OK,” Rack commented. “But think of the engineering of that thing. 140 years old and it survived how many storms. It’s missing a leg but still standing. A true testament to our forefathers.”

But concerns still remain after the storm.

According to another Facebook post by Lighthouse Digest Magazine, the lighthouse could be on the verge of collapse.

The post said that one of support legs is gone and erosion under the other legs “puts the lighthouse in a precarious position.”

Hurricane Ian struck Sanibel as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing 150 mph winds and storm surge ranging from 8 to 15 feet.