Jacksonville Light Boat Parade details announced by City of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday tradition — the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade — is making its return on Thanksgiving weekend!

The City of Jacksonville announced the bright event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 6 p.m. on the St. Johns River.

The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade has been a holiday tradition for more than 30 years, according to the City of Jacksonville.

“Vessels of all shapes and sizes adorn their hulls with festive decorations as they float along the north and south banks of the St. Johns River,” a release by the city stated.

Attendees will gather downtown along the North and Southbank Riverwalks including Riverfront Plaza to watch the parade of lit-up boats.

The evening concludes with a fireworks show featuring the waterfall fireworks on the Main Street and Acosta Bridge.

Participants will be judged on overall look and decoration composition.

Judging categories: Vessels under 30′; Vessels 30′ and over; Sailboat; and CorporateThe 2022 Light Boat Parade will feature The 904 Pop Up from 4:00pm - 9:00pm at Riverfront Plaza!

Watch the News4JAX coverage of last year’s event below.