🔒 Yo, Ardrian! Be a VIP at the Jax Symphony’s ‘Rocky in Concert’

A News4JAX Insider can win four VIP passes and a gift bag to see the Jacksonville Symphony perform, 'Rocky in Concert' on Friday, Nov. 18.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You'll need the 'Eye of the Tiger' to win four VIP passes and a gift bag to see the Jax Symphony perform, 'Rocky in Concert' on Friday, Nov. 18.

Enter the boxing ring and take a jab at the World Heavyweight Championship with the original Rocky.

A News4JAX Insider can win 4 VIP tickets in Section Row / Box K, seat 11 – 14 to see Rocky in Concert!

Watch as the boxer goes from rags to riches in an empowering and musical story of the American Dream. As the Symphony performs Bill Conti’s legendary score, you’ll feel inspired, motivated, and ready to overcome any obstacles.

Enter the boxing ring and take a jab at the World Heavyweight Championship with the original Rocky. Watch as the boxer goes from rags to riches in an empowering and musical story of the American Dream. As the Symphony performs Bill Conti’s legendary score, you’ll feel inspired, motivated, and ready to overcome any obstacles.

Tickets will be for opening night on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The sweepstakes runs from 12 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 until 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. The winner will be announced during the 8 a.m. hour of The Morning Show that day.

Enter Sweepstake Here!