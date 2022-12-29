List: Best spots to watch fireworks this New Year’s Eve in Northeast Florida

If you’re hoping to ring in the New Year with a fireworks display — News4JAX has compiled a list of the places planning to light up the sky on Saturday night.

Don’t feel like going out? You can watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home with our “Choose Your View” live streams. Click here to watch the fireworks from all over Northeast Florida.

Downtown Jacksonville

The City of Jacksonville will put on its annual fireworks display over the St. Johns River on Saturday! Say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the New Year on the waterfront with friends or family.

This year fireworks will be launched from a barge on the St. Johns River between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels and high above the St. Johns River from the Acosta Bridge. The show can be viewed from both the North and South banks in Downtown Jacksonville — in addition to viewing from Brooklyn and under the Fuller Warren Bridge where the Riverside Arts Market is held. The fireworks show will begin at midnight to ring in 2023.

NYE Fireworks in downtown Jacksonville. (News4JAX)

St. Augustine Beach

Bring the family out for a free, spectacular 20-minute “Light up the Night” fireworks display at 8:30 p.m. A shuttle service will be available from Anastasia Baptist Church to the three viewing locations on the beach, A Street, 10th Street and the St. Augustine Beach Pier Park. Parking will be available at City Hall, Ron Parker Park, Anastasia Square parking lot on the side close to Pope Road, and at the YMCA after 1 p.m. Beach driving and parking will be allowed as normal from A Street South. Click here for more information.

Location: 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach

St. Augustine Beach rings in New Year with fireworks show

Fernandina Beach

On Amelia Island, the family-friendly Shrimp Drop will be held at the Downtown Waterfront around 7 p.m. Holiday food, drink, and party favors all lead up to the dropping of the LED-lighted shrimp followed by fireworks. The event is free to attend. Click here for more information.

Address: Centre & Front Streets Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034