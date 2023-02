HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 13: A man walks in the debris of a collapsed building as he awaits news of loved ones on February 13, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

A week later, the scenes haven’t gotten any less heartbreaking.

Last Monday, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, crumbling buildings, leaving rubble on streets and causing thousands of deaths.

Donations and other relief have come in to help, but it will likely take years to clean up and cause billions in damages.

Below are some photos of the damage and how citizens are trying to pick up the pieces. Photos are from Getty Images.

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 13: A man sleeps on a sofa near a collapsed building on February 13, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 13: People sit around a fire near the collapsed buildings on February 13, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey.(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 13: A man sits near a collapsed building as she waits news from her loved ones on February 13, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 13: People gather near collapsed buildings on February 13, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 13: A woman sits near a collapsed building as she waits news from her loved ones on February 13, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 13: A man retrieves a blanket from the debris on February 13, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 13: Destroyed cars are seen near a collapsed buildi on February 13, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

ADIYAMAN, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 12: A motorcyclist rides by a destroyed building on February 12, 2023 in Adiyaman, Turkey. (Photo by Aziz Karimov/Getty Images) (2023 Aziz Karimov)

ADIYAMAN, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 12: A man walks past a destroyed building on February 12, 2023 in Adiyaman, Turkey. (Photo by Aziz Karimov/Getty Images) (2023 Aziz Karimov)