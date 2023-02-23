86º

Seawalk Music Festival returns to Jacksonville Beach this weekend

Event scheduled for Saturday, Sunday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Photo: Community First Seawalk Music Festival

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The annual Community First Seawalk Music Festival returns this weekend with a killer local lineup, great food, local vendors and friendly faces.

The all-day events will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Seawalk Pavillion in Jacksonville Beach.

Admission is free, although attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to use on the lawn. VIP passes are available that provide seating, drink and meal tickets, private air-conditioned restrooms, plus the best view of the show. VIP passes are $30 and may be purchased here.

Headlining the festival this year is Live Wire — The Ultimate AC/DC Experience on Saturday and Seven Nations on Sunday.

The full musical lineup is in the image below. Click here for more information.

Address: 75 1st St N, Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250

The Community First Seawalk Music Festival (News4JAX)

