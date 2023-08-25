See the most popular dog breeds of 2023, per report”

OK, dog lovers, what is your favorite breed?

In light of Saturday being National Dog Day, one national publication dedicated to pets has released a report detailing its most popular dog breeds of 2023.

Some of the findings could surprise you, but without further ado, here are the most popular dog breeds this year, according to Rover.

5. German Sheperd. These dogs have a resemblance to wolves, but they exhibit loyalty and strength.

4. Golden Retriever. Dogs with radiant color and feathering, they are known for bright dispositions and a desire to play in water.

3. Goldendoodle. These animals are known for being outgoing, intelligent, and have lots of soft fur!

2. Labrador Retriever. Similar to golden retrievers, these dogs love to play in water and are full of energy.

1. Mixed. Dogs that are a mix of multiple breeds, this breed gets the top spot again. These dogs are known to have a variety of lineages, but because of that mixture, they can often have unpredictable personalities.

In addition to the most popular dog breeds, Rover also had a list of popular cat breeds that can be found here.

As for dog lovers, we hope it’s a great National Dog Day!