Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Jacksonville in 2024

Hootie & the Blowfish perform at "Augusta At Night Presented By Capital One" at SRP Park on April 12, 2019 in North Augusta, South Carolina.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hootie & the Blowfish are hitting the road in 2024, and they’re stopping in Jacksonville!

The iconic pop-rock band — known for hits such as “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You” — will perform at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

The “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” — produced by Live Nation — will feature special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

This marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band whose chart-topping, GRAMMY-award-winning career has featured more than 25 million albums sold, including their 2x Diamond-certified debut album Cracked Rear View – which remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history – plus 17 Billboard-charting songs to date, according to a release.

General on-sale begins this Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Hootie.com, with presale access for Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers beginning Nov. 7, at 12 p.m.