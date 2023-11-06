78º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Features

Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Jacksonville in 2024

Special guests “Collective Soul” and “Edwin McCain” to join all dates

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Hootie & the Blowfish, Jacksonville, Entertainment
Hootie & the Blowfish perform at "Augusta At Night Presented By Capital One" at SRP Park on April 12, 2019 in North Augusta, South Carolina.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.Hootie & the Blowfish are hitting the road in 2024, and they’re stopping in Jacksonville!

The iconic pop-rock band — known for hits such as “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You” — will perform at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

The “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” — produced by Live Nation — will feature special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

This marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band whose chart-topping, GRAMMY-award-winning career has featured more than 25 million albums sold, including their 2x Diamond-certified debut album Cracked Rear View – which remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history – plus 17 Billboard-charting songs to date, according to a release.

General on-sale begins this Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Hootie.com, with presale access for Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers beginning Nov. 7, at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is an Award-Winning Social Media Producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She won "Best Social Media Engagement Strategy" during the Local Media Association 2022 Digital Innovation Awards. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram