Floridians Rejoice! All Pub Subs are on sale next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It's a Florida favorite -- subs from Publix. And things just got better.

All whole Publix subs will be on sale next week, according to the Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs on Sales Facebook page.

From Feb. 20-23, Publix will offer all its subs for just $5.99.

News 6 independently confirmed the sale dates are accurate.

This sale includes the popular chicken tender sub which is normally $8.99

Just think of the savings and the deli lines.