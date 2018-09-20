Floridians Rejoice! All Pub Subs are on sale next week
From Feb. 20-23, Publix will offer all its subs for just $5.99.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It's a Florida favorite -- subs from Publix. And things just got better.
All whole Publix subs will be on sale next week, according to the Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs on Sales Facebook page.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨Posted by Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale? on Sunday, February 2, 2020
From Feb. 20-23, Publix will offer all its subs for just $5.99.
News 6 independently confirmed the sale dates are accurate.
This sale includes the popular chicken tender sub which is normally $8.99
Just think of the savings and the deli lines.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.