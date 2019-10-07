M-Shack in Riverside shuts down for reboot

M-Shack, a fast-casual burger joint owned by the Medure brothers, shut down its Riverside location Monday to make way for what they are calling "M-Shack 2.0."

The restaurant will be shut down for at least a week to give the owners time to revamp the menu and the dining concept.

M-Shack will soon feature a smaller menu and change from its current fast-casual concept to full table service.

“The M-Shack dinner guest will have a slightly elevated experience than they’re used to, but it will still be a great neighborhood burger joint,” Matthew Medure, who owns Matthew’s Restaurant, Restaurant Medure and Rue Saint-Marc along with his brother David, said in a media release.

The restaurant will also close daily from 2:30-4:30 p.m. to reset from lunch to dinner and add brunch on Saturday and Sunday, among other changes. Each M-Shack location, including the St. Johns Town Center, Nocatee and Atlantic Beach locations, will have its own chef in the kitchen, starting with Bryan Kolb in the Riverside location.

On Thursday, the Medure brothers will host friends and family for a test run with a soft opening over the weekend. On Oct. 14, M-Shack Riverside will be open as usual, starting at 11 a.m.