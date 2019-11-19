Chipotle is bringing a drive-thru location to Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Guac is extra, and so is Jacksonville!

Chipotle is opening a location in Jacksonville that has a drive-thru lane for those who want to grab and go. The new location will feature Florida’s first ‘Chipotlane’.

The new restaurant will be located at 9671 Argyle Forest Blvd.

Chipotle plans to have several dozen Chipotlanes open throughout the country by end of year.

A grand opening celebration will be held on Monday, Nov, 25. The first 50 customers in line will receive a Chipotle swag.

Chipotle is also hiring. Those interested in joining Chipotle on its mission to cultivate a better world can find more information at chipotle.com/careers.

This location will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days per week.