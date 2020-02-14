Publix Aprons Simple Meals: V-Day Meals | River City Live

Serves 4

Ingredients

Method

Remove the beef from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before cooking to let it come to room temperature. Season the filets lightly with salt and set aside.

Pulse peppercorns lightly in a spice grinder, leaving them in fairly large pieces. Dredge each side of the filets in the crushed peppercorns.

Heat the oil and butter in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. When the butter and oil begin to smoke, add the filets and sear on one side until they release from the pan, about 4 minutes. Turn and sear on the second side for about another 4 minutes for medium-rare steaks. Remove to a plate and tent with foil.