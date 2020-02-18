Why not try these bars for National Drink Wine Day?

Since Tuesday is National Drink Wine Day, now’s a good time to highlight some of the wine bars that dot Northeast Florida. Below are some of the places our staffers recommend checking out:

Restaurant Orsay (Jacksonville)

Lauren Verno: You always hear you get what you pay for, but that’s not true here. Orsay offers an amazing happy hour with $3-7 wines, and the atmosphere feels like everything should cost double. I’d recommend a glass of pinot noir with the truffle mac and cheese and $2 oysters. You won’t regret it.

Red’s Wine Bar (Green Cove Springs)

Travis Gibson: Located in historic downtown Green Cove Springs, Red’s offers a wide selection of wines from all over the world – from California to Australia – as well as live music, depending on the day.

Riverside Liquors (Jacksonville)

Maggie Lorenz: Riverside Liquors is a hidden gem on King Street. Even though it’s a liquor store, there is a cozy little bar nestled in the back. The best part is, the business offers free wine tastings every Friday.

The Wine Bar (Jacksonville Beach)

Carianne Luter: This Jacksonville Beach hangout has happy hour specials from 4 to 7 p.m. with $4 house wines. There are promotions throughout the week including Trivia Tuesdays and ladies night on Wednesdays.

Bonus Round... Carrera Wine Cellar (St. Augustine)

JaxBest: Last but not least is our reigning JaxBest champion, Carrera Wine Cellar. This St. Augustine joint not only offers wine classes but also has an Enomatic dispenser, so you can try before you buy.