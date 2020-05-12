Steak ’N Shake to permanently close 50+ sites

(CNN) — Steak ‘N Shake is losing dozens of its locations due to financial woes.

The chain’s parent company announced Monday 57 of its restaurants will permanently shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The commission filing didn’t name which locations were affected.

Steak ‘N Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants, while last year it had 624.

Most of its restaurants were shuttered during the pandemic, while others will have drive-thru service.