Restaurant workers, we want to hear from you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic hit millions of companies and employees hard, especially within the restaurant industry. Now that the world is getting back to “normal,” some businesses say their help-wanted ads are going unanswered.

For months, restaurateurs across the country have been complaining about an industry-wide labor shortage. Some restaurant owners blamed increased unemployment benefits for the current restaurant labor shortage. Others say that’s not the case.

Some employees say all they really want are wages that make the risk worth it, Eater reported. Many workers are feeling restless. Others have lost faith in the industry as a viable career path.

