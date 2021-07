LINCOLN, Neb. – The entire staff at a Burger King in Nebraska made a big statement about their jobs on the restaurant’s sign.

Rachael Flores/Former Burger King Manager: I didn’t think anybody was really going to notice because we just did one sign and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook and I got a call from my upper management and they told me I need to take it down. It was right at the beginning of lunch and I was like I don’t have time to do that. We’re short-staffed.