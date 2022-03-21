DQ giving away free ice cream cones on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones on March 21 after a COVID hiatus.

The promotion is only valid for Monday and is limited to one cone per person. You can get your free cone at all non-mall locations.

“Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your own, all it takes is a DQ® cone in your hand to bring out your special cone-eating artistry. And with DQ® Free Cone Day, you can get in on a tradition fit for families of all sizes, kids of all ages, and fans of all things DQ®. Cold, creamy, delicious and – best of all – FREE!”

Free small vanilla cone at participating non-mall locations. All day, limit one per person. While supplies last. May not be valid on delivery or mobile orders. Contact your local DQ® restuarant for participation.