Before you fill your cart, know which produce has highest, lowest pesticide levels

Adding more fruits and veggies to your family's diet is an easy way to improve health, but it's important to make sure that when you add them, you're not unknowingly adding pesticides to your diet also.

That’s why researchers at the Environmental Working Group have released their list of fruits and vegetables that have the highest pesticide levels.

Researchers found the produce with the highest levels of pesticides include:

Strawberries

Apples

Grapes

Bell and hot peppers

Peaches

Pears

Tomatoes

Their list of foods with the lowest pesticide levels includes:

Avocados

Onions

Pineapple

Honeydew melon

Cantaloupe

Watermelon

Sweet potatoes

Experts say, if some of your favorite choices have higher levels, you don’t have to cut them out.

There are things you can do to reduce the exposure.

First, rinse ALL your produce before eating or cooking -- and don’t use soap.

Second -- buying from local farmers’ markets can reduce the risk of pesticides, as well as save you some money.

And finally. buying organic fruits and veggies can also reduce your exposure.