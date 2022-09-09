IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you.

The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant.

The low-price breakfast menu will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., serving seven days a week.

You can stop by IKEA on 7801 Gate Parkway to try out the new addition.

You can also enjoy lunch and dinner options at the IKEA Jacksonville including hot entrees like the popular veggie, plant-based and meat hot dogs, pizza in the Bistro, and a variety of pre-packaged food items for those on the go.