Warning from FDA: Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a warning for people — one the agency probably didn’t think it would ever need to make.

Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil.

That might seem pretty obvious... considering it sounds, well, gross! But a new social media trend is encouraging young people to cook their poultry in the basic ingredients of NyQuil and other over-the-counter cough products.

And this one is dangerous even if you don’t eat the chicken.

That’s because the FDA says boiling medication can change its properties, making it more concentrated.

Just breathing it in can damage your lungs.

This isn’t the only dangerous challenge involving over-the-counter meds.

The FDA says teens have died during the “Benadryl challenge,” which includes taking a lot of the meds in an effort to hallucinate.

