Halloween Recipe: Spooky Spice Blend

Rebecca Reed, Executive Pastry Chef at Black Sheep, joins us with recipes for some easy Halloween treats.

If you’re planning on hosting a spooky event at home for Halloween but don’t have time, we’ve got you covered.

Rebecca Reed, executive pastry chef at Black Sheep, shared the Spooky Spice Blend recipe below on The Morning Show.

Spooky Spicy Spice Blend:

1/4 cup ground cinnamon

3 tbsp ground ginger

2 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp ground mace or allspice

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp ground clove

1 to 2 tsp ground cayenne or dried datil pepper

Reed says to add a tablespoon or two of the spice blend to a batch of brownie batter to give it some Halloween zest.