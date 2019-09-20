Cash in on these National Pepperoni Pizza Day deals

Shannon O'Hara/Getty Images

Let's face it, some weeks it seems like every day is pizza day. But Friday actually is National Pepperoni Pizza Day, and your favorite chains are offering deals for the occasion.

Below you'll find some of the discounts compiled by Offers.com. As always, it's a not a bad idea to call your closest location ahead of time to see if they're taking part in the special promotion.

Blaze Pizza: Delivery is free for orders place online through Sept. 29.

CiCi's Pizza: Get an unlimited kid's buffet for free when you buy an adult buffet and large drink.

Domino's: Three-topping pizzas are just $7.99 each for carryout orders.

Hungry Howie's: Cheese or pepperoni pizzas are $5.55 a piece for carryout orders placed online.

Little Caesars: We're not exactly sure what the Quattro Pizza is, but they can be had for $7 each.

Papa John's: With this promo code, large one-topping pizzas are available for only $6.99 a piece.

Pizza Hut: Items from the $5 Lineup are only $5 each when you order two or more items.

Check out the complete list of promotions on Offers.com.

