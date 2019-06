Alex Wong/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's our pleasure to announce that Chick-fil-A is still at the top.

For the fourth year in a row, Chick-fil-A has claimed the top spot on the American Customer Satisfaction Index, according to Forbes.

The data was calculated from 23,000 consumers, the report said.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.