Fan favorite Drumstick Ice Cream is now a breakfast cereal

Ice cream is officially acceptable for breakfast, at least according to General Mills.

The company known for its cereal is has come out with Drumsticks cereal, flavored like and named for Nestles famous chocolate-covered ice cream coated with peanuts.

Thank you to General Mills!

Two flavors are available -- vanilla and mint chocolate. They're made with sweetened corn and wheat cereal to help feed your craving for ice cream in the morning.

The new cereal is expected to hit the shelves this week at select Walmart stores. General Mills confirmed with to the website Popsugar, the cereals will be available nationwide this summer.

