French's introduces mustard flavored ice cream

Umm... ew.

French's has partnered with Coolhaus to bring you mustard icecream for National Mustard Day on Saturday.

No, we aren't kidding. But we wish we were.

America's largest mustard manufacturer made the announcement on Wednesday.

The company teamed up with ice cream company Coolhaus to create the bizarre flavor.

But, turns out, it may just look gross and not taste gross.

Those who have tried the new flavor describe tasting cotton candy and bubble gum ice cream... before the mustard flavor hits you.

The yellow goo is only going to be available for a few days in Los Angeles and New York, CNN reports.

