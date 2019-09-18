Jacksonville's best deals for National Cheeseburger Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chances are you don't need a reason to sink your teeth into a cheeseburger, but if you're looking for one, National Cheeseburger Day is the answer. And there are plenty of places in Jacksonville to satisfy your craving.
As if you needed another reason to get pumped, many restaurants – from chains to your favorite local dive – are offering deals and discounts to help you celebrate the occasion without putting a dent in your wallet.
- Applebee's: At participating Applebee's locations, you can enjoy a bacon cheeseburger and endless fries for just $6.99. This offer is only good on Wednesday.
- BurgerFi: You can get a BurgerFi cheeseburger for $1 with the purchase of another cheeseburger. You must mention this offer to take advantage.
- Cruisers Grill: All day long, this popular Jacksonville Beach joint is serving up a cheeseburger and beer for $10. Learn more on Cruisers' Facebook.
- Miller's Ale House: Enjoy a classic cheeseburger with a side of fries for $5.99 when you dine in at any Miller's Ale House location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
- Red Robin: (Yum!) Get a Red Robin gourmet cheeseburger and bottomless steak fries for $5 with the purchase of a regular-sized beverage. Limit one per customer.
- TGI Fridays: At TGI Fridays, every Tuesday is now Cheeseburger Tuesday. Stop by your location and get a signature cheeseburger and side of fries for just $5.
Plus, if getting a discount isn't high on your priority list, there's no shortage of places in town to go for a delicious burger. You can find a complete list from our Jax Best campaign here.
