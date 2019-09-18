Jacksonville's best deals for National Cheeseburger Day

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chances are you don't need a reason to sink your teeth into a cheeseburger, but if you're looking for one, National Cheeseburger Day is the answer. And there are plenty of places in Jacksonville to satisfy your craving.

JAX BEST: Best places to grab a burger in the Jacksonville area

As if you needed another reason to get pumped, many restaurants – from chains to your favorite local dive – are offering deals and discounts to help you celebrate the occasion without putting a dent in your wallet.

Plus, if getting a discount isn't high on your priority list, there's no shortage of places in town to go for a delicious burger. You can find a complete list from our Jax Best campaign here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.