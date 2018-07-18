McDonald's giving customers free fries for remainder of year

How does free fries sound?

McDonald's announced it will be giving out free French fries for the remainder of 2018.

Every Friday until December 30, you will be able to snag a free order of medium fries.

There is one catch.

To get the fries one must download the McDonald's app on their phone to get the coupon. Once you have the coupon you have to make a purchase of at least one dollar.

For more information and a look at other deals, click here.

