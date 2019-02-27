Naturdays: Natural Light launches strawberry lemonade beer

Natural Light has just introduced a new beverage to bring to the tailgate party.

The strawberry lemonade Anheuser-Busch product is called "Naturdays."

The "light lager" beer can is covered in pink flamingos.

The flamingo has left the pond. Introducing…..NATURDAYS! For those who like strawberry lemonade and drinking beer #Naturdays pic.twitter.com/FTmwW4z8Hk — Natural Light (@naturallight) February 23, 2019

"‪A Naturday, is not only a deliciously refreshing strawberry lemonade beer, it is also when a day becomes A DAY out of nowhere..."

