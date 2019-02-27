Food

Naturdays: Natural Light launches strawberry lemonade beer

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Natural Light has just introduced a new beverage to bring to the tailgate party. 

The strawberry lemonade Anheuser-Busch product is called "Naturdays." 

The "light lager" beer can is covered in pink flamingos.  

"‪A Naturday, is not only a deliciously refreshing strawberry lemonade beer, it is also when a day becomes A DAY out of nowhere..." 

