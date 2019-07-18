Publix Kitchen: Cheesy Chicken and Ham Biscuits and Taco Meatball Cups

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Taco Meatball Cups

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 (8-ct) package refrigerated flaky biscuits

1/2 cup refried beans

1/2 cup creamy jalapeno cheese spread

24 frozen bite-size beef (or pork) meatballs (12-14 oz)

1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

1/2 cup thick-and-chunky salsa

1/2 cup guacamole (optional)

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat mini muffin pans (24 total cups) with spray. Separate each biscuit into 3 layers, then place each piece into muffin cups; top each with 1 teaspoon beans, 1 teaspoon cheese spread , and 1 meatball (pressing meatball into dough).

2. Bake 15-18 minutes or until biscuits are brown and meatballs are 165°F. Top evenly with cheese; let stand 10 minutes to cool. Top evenly with salsa and guacamole, if desired. Serve.

CHEESY CHICKEN AND HAM BISCUITS

Ingredients

Nonstick aluminum foil

1 (8-ct) package refrigerated flaky biscuits

12 oz chilled Deli chicken tenders (about 4)

4 slices sweet ham

4 slices cheddar (or Swiss) cheese

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 cup honey mustard dressing

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Remove biscuits from package and let stand 5 minutes. Cut each chicken tender into 6-8 slices . Cut ham and cheese slices in half.

2. Open biscuits in half carefully; do not completely separate sides. Flatten out each side, pressing to stretch dough. Top one side of each biscuit with 3-4 slices chicken, 1/2 slice ham, and 1/2 slice cheese (folding ham and cheese in half, if necessary) , leaving 1/4-inch border.

3. Pull remaining side of biscuit over filling, crimping or pinching edges together to seal. Place biscuits on baking sheet 2 inches apart; bake 18-20 minutes or until golden brown and hot.

4. Melt butter; brush over warm biscuits. Serve with dressing for dipping.



NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

Taco Meatball Cups

CALORIES (per 1/ 24 recipe) 140kcal ; FAT 8.00g ; SAT FAT 3.50g; TRANS FAT O.OOg; CHOL 20mg; SODIUM 330mg; CARB 11g; FIBER O.OOg; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN Sg; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

Cheesy Chicken and Ham Biscuits

CALORIES (per 1/ 8 recipe) 520kcal; FAT 31.00g; SAT FAT 9.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 75mg; SODIUM 1140mg; CARB 39g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 23g ; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%

