Publix Kitchen: Fish with Warm Sweet Potato Chopped Salad

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes. 

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS
2 (10-oz) packages frozen crusted cod 1 tablespoon canola oil
1 lb fresh sweet potato (or butternut squash) spirals 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper 8 oz fresh snow peas
1 Asian chopped salad kit, 12-13 oz (cabbage, carrots, tree nuts, and sesame dressing) 1 lime, cut into wedges

STEPS
1.    Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake fish following package instructions.
2.    Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Add oil, spirals, salt, and pepper; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in peas; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender.
3.    Stir in contents of salad kit; toss to coat. Cut lime into wedges. Divide vegetable mixture between 4 serving plates; top with fish and serve with a lime wedge.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 460kcal; FAT 18.00g; SAT FAT 2.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 50mg; SODIUM 910mg; CARB 45g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 13g; PROTEIN 28g; CALC 10%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%
 