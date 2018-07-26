Publix Kitchen: Fish with Warm Sweet Potato Chopped Salad

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

2 (10-oz) packages frozen crusted cod 1 tablespoon canola oil

1 lb fresh sweet potato (or butternut squash) spirals 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper 8 oz fresh snow peas

1 Asian chopped salad kit, 12-13 oz (cabbage, carrots, tree nuts, and sesame dressing) 1 lime, cut into wedges

STEPS

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake fish following package instructions.

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Add oil, spirals, salt, and pepper; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in peas; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender.

3. Stir in contents of salad kit; toss to coat. Cut lime into wedges. Divide vegetable mixture between 4 serving plates; top with fish and serve with a lime wedge.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 460kcal; FAT 18.00g; SAT FAT 2.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 50mg; SODIUM 910mg; CARB 45g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 13g; PROTEIN 28g; CALC 10%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

