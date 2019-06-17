Publix Kitchen: Grilled Citrus Shrimp

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Ingredients

2 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 lemon, for zest

1 orange, for juice

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

8 oz large peeled/deveined shrimp, thawed if needed

4 (6-inch) wooden skewers

1/2 cup garlic-butter croutons, coarsely crushed

1/3 cup roasted pistachios, coarsely crushed

1 (5-oz) bag baby kale salad blend

1/3 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

STEPS

1. Chop garlic and cilantro . Zest lemon (about 1/ 2 teaspoon) ; squeeze orange for juice (2 t ablespoons) . Combine in mixing bowl: garlic, lemon zest , 1 tablespoon oil, orange juice, cilantro , and chili powder.

2. Place 4 shrimp on work sur face; lay hand flat onshrimp and push pointed end of skewers through t ail , then head , so shrimp will lie flat (repeat with remaining shrimp and skewers) . Arrange skewers in single layer in shallow pan (wash hands). Pour marinade over shrimp; marinate 20 minutes.

3. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Grill shrimp 2-3 minutes on each side and until pink and opaque (discard marinade).

4. Crush croutons and pistachios. Place kale, cheese, croutons, and pistachios in salad bowl. Drizzle salad with vinegar and remaining 2 tablespoons oil; toss to coat. Serve shrimp over salad.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/ 2 recipe) 570kcal; FAT 38.00g ; SAT FAT 6.00g ; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 215mg; SODIUM 640mg; CARB 20g; FIBER 0.00g ; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 39g; CALC 25%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 30%

