Publix Kitchen: Linguine with White Clam Sauce

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

16 oz linguine pasta

10 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

1/4 bunch fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup dry white wine (or clam juice)

36 fresh littleneck clams (or 12–16 oz chopped shelled clams)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

STEPS

1. Bring water to boil for pasta, then cook linguine following package instructions. Chop garlic (1 1/2 tablespoons) and parsley (1/4 cup).

2. Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place oil and garlic in pan; cook 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until softened (not browned). Add red pepper and salt; cook 30 more seconds, then pour in wine.

3. Increase heat to high and add clams; cover and cook 5–6 minutes, shaking the pan periodically until all the clams are open (discard any clams that haven't opened).

4. Drain pasta; add to pan and toss to combine. Top with parsley and Parmesan, if desired; serve immediately.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 520kcal; FAT 15.00g; SAT FAT 2.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 40mg; SODIUM 880mg; CARB 62g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 1g; PROTEIN 26g; CALC 6%; VIT A 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 20%

