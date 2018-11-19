Publix Kitchen: Pan-Roasted Steak Pasta

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

6 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

1 lemon, for zest/juice

2 tablespoons basil pesto

1 lean beef steak (such as top sirloin fillet, top sirloin cap, or top round), about 1 lb

2 tablespoons garlic-herb butter

8 oz presliced baby portabella mushrooms

1 cup chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 (8.5-oz) packages precooked pasta (such as gemelli, rotini, or penne)

1 cup beef broth

1 (5-oz) package baby spinach

1/4 cup Deli shredded Italian cheese blend

STEPS

1. Chop garlic. Zest lemon (2 teaspoons); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Combine pesto, zest, and juice. Coat steaks with 1 tablespoon pesto mixture; wash hands.

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place butter in pan and swirl to coat, then add steaks; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until brown and 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done). Transfer steaks to cutting board; let stand 5-10 minutes before slicing. Temperature will rise 5-10°F during this time.

3. Increase heat on same pan to medium-high; add mushrooms, garlic, pecans, and salt. Cook mushroom mixture 3 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until mushrooms are tender. Meanwhile, cook pasta following package instructions.

4. Stir broth, spinach, pasta, and remaining 3 tablespoons pesto mixture into mushrooms; simmer 3-4 minutes or until sauce thickens. Remove pan from heat; slice steaks and stir into pasta. Top with cheese; serve.



NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steaks, but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before carving.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 480kcal; FAT 29.00g; SAT FAT 7.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 660mg; CARB 35g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 24g; CALC 10%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 20%

