Publix Kitchen: Pan-Roasted Steaks

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare potatoes and beans through step 1 (15 minutes)

• Prepare steaks and complete potatoes and beans; serve (35 minutes)

PAN-ROASTED STEAKS

Ingredients

1 shallot, finely chopped

6 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 lean-cut beef steaks (such as top sirloin fillet or top round steaks), 1 1/2 lb

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup unsalted beef stock

1 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Prep

• Chop shallot (2 tablespoons), garlic (1 tablespoon), and rosemary; combine with red pepper and mix until blended.

Steps

1. Coat steaks with 1 teaspoon oil, then sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place steaks in pan; cover and cook 5-6 minutes on each side and until steaks are 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done). Remove pan from heat and transfer steaks to cutting board; cover with foil and let stand 5-10 minutes before slicing. Temperature will rise 5-10°F during this time.

2.. Return same pan to heat, then add remaining 1 teaspoon oi ana shallots mixture; cover and cook 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until brown. Stir in stock, juice, brown sugar, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; simmer 10-12 minutes or until sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon. Slice steaks thinly; top with sauce and serve.



NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steaks, but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before carving.

BUTTERED POTATOES AND BEANS

Ingredients

14 oz baby red potatoes, halved

12 oz fresh trimmed green beans

1 lemon, for juice

3 tablespoons seasoned butter

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup grated Parmesan (or pecorino) cheese

Steps

1. Halve potatoes (about 4 cups) and place in microwave-safe bowl; cover and cook on HIGH for 8-10 minutes or until tender. Microwave green beans following package instructions. Cut green beans in half, if desired. Squeeze lemon for juice (2 tablespoons).

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes; place butter in pan. Add potatoes, green beans, salt, pepper, and lemon juice; cook 2 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese before serving.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 480kcal; FAT 18.00g; SAT FAT 9.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 125mg; SODIUM 740mg; CARB 37g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 16g; PROTEIN 44g; CALC 8%;VIT A0%;VITC0%; IRON 26%



Pan-Roasted Steaks

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 290kcal; FAT 9.00g; SAT FAT 3.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 100mg; SODIUM 330mg; CARB 13g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 11g ; PROTEIN 39g; CALC 2%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 20%

Buttered Potatoes and Beans

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 190kcal; FAT 9.00g; SAT FAT 6.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 25mg; SODIUM 410mg; CARB 24g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS Sg; PROTEIN Sg; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

