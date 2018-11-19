Publix Kitchen: Side of Plenty

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Ingredients

2 large butternut squash halves (about 2 lb)

1/2 cup water

2 sprigs fresh thyme, finely chopped

1/4 cup sweet chili sauce

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Steps

1. Cut 1/2 inch off the top and bottom of squash halves. Remove and discard seeds from squash halves, then place cut-side-down in 9-inch square microwave-safe dish. Pour water over squash; cover and microwave on HIGH for 8 minutes. Uncover carefully and let stand 10 minutes or until cool enough to handle.

2. Preheat oven to 400°F. Chop thyme (1/2 teaspoon); whisk with remaining ingredients until glaze is blended.

3. Transfer squash to cutting board and peel. Cut most of the way through each squash (with a serrated knife) at 1/ 4-inch intervals (about 20-30 cuts), leaving 1/4 inch intact.

4. Place squash in baking dish. Brush glaze over top and in between cuts. Bake 20-25 minutes or until fork-tender and glaze caramelizes. Brush with any remaining glaze; serve.

Note: If using whole squash, cut in half lengthwise, then scoop out and discard seeds before beginning recipe.

SWEET-AND-SPICY GREEN BEANS

Ingredients

2 (12-oz) bags fresh trimmed green beans

6 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

6 pitted Medjool dates, coarsely chopped

1 lemon, for juice

1 tablespoon honey

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup chopped pecans, finely crushed

Steps

1. Microwave beans following package instructions. Chop garlic (1 tablespoon) and dates. Squeeze lemon for juice (2 tablespoons). Combine lemon juice, honey, and red pepper.

2. Preheat large saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place oil and garlic in pan; cook 1-2 minutes, stirring often, or until garlic is lightly browned. Stir lemon-honey mixture into pan; cook 1-2 minutes or until thick and glossy.

3. Add beans, dates, and salt; cook 2-3 minutes, stirring often, or until beans are hot and glazed. Crush pecans into crumbs . Transfer beans to serving platter; sprinkle with pecans and ser ve.

JEWELED SQUASH SALAD

Ingredients

4 medium acorn squash halves (about 4 lb)

1 lemon, for juice

4 oz Deli garlic and herb goat cheese, crumbled

1/3 cup smoked almonds, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons garam masala (or pumpkin pie spice)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup olive oil

4 cups baby arugula

1/2 cup pomegranate arils (optional)

Steps

1. Remove and discard seeds from squash, then cut halves into quarters. Squeeze lemon for juice (2 tablespoons).

Crumble goat cheese. Chop almonds.

2. Place squash in large microwave-safe dish. Pour water over squash; cover and microwave on HIGH for 7-8 minutes or until tender, then uncover carefully and drain. Let stand until cool.

3. Combine honey, lemon juice, garam masala, and salt; whisk in oil. Place squash flesh-side up on serving platter; top each with 1/2 cup arugula and even amounts nuts, goat cheese, and pomegranate arils (if using). Drizzle dressing over each squash salad; serve.

Note: If using whole squash, cut in half lengthwise, then scoop out and discard seeds before beginning recipe.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 530kcal; FAT 19.S0g; SAT FAT 3.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 10mg; SODIUM 560mg; CARB 76g; FIBER 15.00g; SUGARS 33g; PROTEIN 12g; CALC 18%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 27%

Glazed Butternut Squash Hasselback

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 70kcal; FAT 0.00g; SAT FAT 0.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 150mg; CARB 18g; FlBER 3.00g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 1g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

Sweet-and-Spicy Green Beans

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe} 150kcal; FAT 0.50g; SAT FAT 0.00g; TRANS t-AT u.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 120mg;

CARB 24g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 18g; PROTEIN 3g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

Jeweled Squash Salad

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe} 310kcal; FAT 19 .00g; SAT FAT 3.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 10mg; SODIUM 290mg; CARB 34g; FIBER 7.00g; SUGARS 7g; PROTEIN 8g; CALC 10%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

