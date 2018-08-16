Taco Bell is one of the healthiest fast-food chains in America

Taco Bell has become one of the healthiest fast-food restaurants in America, according to Delish.

Missy Schaaphok, Taco Bell's dietitian and product developer, tells Delish the company "focuses on serving all natural ingredients, has switched over to cage-free eggs, and has made a 15 percent reduction in sodium across all menu items."

According the nutrition page, they have made menu improvements in the past.

The chain also offers a low-calorie menu and a vegetarian menu certified by the American Vegetarian Association.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.