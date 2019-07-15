The Bearded Pig named 'Best Restaurant' in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Holy smokes!

The "Best Restaurant" in Florida is located right here in Jacksonville!

The Bearded Pig, located on the Southbank, was named the top-rated restaurant in Florida by Reviews.org.

”We (reviews.com) poured through data on Yelp and found the top three restaurants (both by ratings and number of reviews) for each state’s most populous city," the study said. "We then chose the highest-ranked restaurant of the three based on the reviews.”

Florida:

Winner: The Bearded Pig, 4.5 stars, 774 reviews

Type of food: BBQ

What people say: “I thought the food was really good and the prices were reasonable. If you’re looking for great BBQ and a great selection of draft beer, The Bearded Pig is the best I have found in Jacksonville.” -Brent B., Jacksonville, FL

