Catty Shack Ranch hosting kids costume contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Catty Shack Ranch is calling on "your mini superheroes to save the day."

The month of October has been full of frights and "fraidy cats" at the big cat sanctuary during its Haunted Forest events leading up to Halloween.

Sunday is the annual kids Halloween Party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. including a kids costume contest at 2 p.m.

Catty Shack "will send home some lucky ghosts or goblins or prince or princesses with some Cool Cat prizes," according to a press release.

Volunteers will also be available to answer questions about the wildlife ranch's 38 lions, tigers and other big cats.

Catty Shack Ranch's Haunted Forest runs until October 27. Tickets and a full list of dates are available on their website.

Prices:

$15 for Adults (12 and up)

$10 for Children (3 to 11)

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.