Local restaurant to host 'Hocus Pocus' trivia night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Oh, look. Another glorious trivia. Makes me SICK!

Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint in Jacksonville wants to see how well you know the popular Disney movie "Hocus Pocus."

The restaurant is hosting a trivia night, asking questions specifically related to the Halloween movie, on October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Unfortunately, awesome trivia nights, such as this one, are known to sell out fast. But don't shovel your grave just yet... Lola's told News4Jax that they do accept walk-ins if reservations don't show up. You can also be put on a waitlist.

So grab your broomsticks and visit Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint's Facebook page for more information!

Lola's usually hosts a trivia night each week. Some upcoming trivia themes include Mean Girls, Disney and The Office.

Now let's light this sucker and meet the old broads!

"MAX TEAM SIZE OF 8 - PLEASE NOTE TICKET CONFIRMATION IS REQUIRED OR TICKETS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION"

