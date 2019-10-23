Stay away from Public School Number Four, preservation group warns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We've all heard the tales of Public School Number Four. Some say it's haunted and some tell ghost stories about the children that attended classes at Annie Lytle Public School.

It seems every October, people want to visit the so-called "haunted" schoolhouse in attempts to see a ghost or spirit that haunts the abandoned building.

The Annie Lytle Preservation Group is warning trespassers that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has ramped up security ahead of Halloween.

Annie Lytle Public School (Public School # 4)

The group took to Facebook to warn people to stay out.

"We cannot stress this enough — YOU WILL GET ARRESTED IF YOU ARE CAUGHT TRESPASSING ON THE PROPERTY," the group said. "We partner very closely with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office - there are no excuses!"

The group said there will be 24-7 security and members are adamant that the building is not haunted.

In the past, the old school building has been defaced, set on fire, broken into and littered with trash from trespassers.

