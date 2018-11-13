2 more human cases of West Nile Virus confirmed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two more human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Duval County, bringing the total number of cases this year to 10, the Florida Department of Health said.

The health department said the latest cases of the mosquito-borne illness underscore the ongoing concern that the virus could be spread to more people than it already has.

While they continue to monitor the virus, health officials are warning people not to focus on the location of cases because infected birds and mosquitoes can travel at least five miles.

As a reminder, there are steps you can take to protect yourself from this virus:

Drain standing water from garbage cans, buckets and other containers around the house

Throw away any items, such as bottles or old tires, that could collect rainwater outside

Make sure your swimming pool stays in good condition and is properly chlorinated

Cover up your skin with socks, pants and long sleeves before heading outside

Apply mosquito repellent with DEET or other effective ingredients to your bare skin

Use mosquito netting to protect any children who are younger than 2 years old

Cover any doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home

