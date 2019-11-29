JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several counties across Northeast Florida are seeing a growing number of cases of influenza as flu season wears on, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The health department routinely sends out a weekly bulletin that shows the status of reported flu cases throughout the state. While most counties are still seeing mild flu activity, the latest advisory shows three in our area – Clay, Duval and Marion – have been upgraded to moderate activity.

Putnam County is seeing elevated activity, making it the only county in the state with that status.

Those who have come down with the flu know that once you’ve been tested, your doctor will tell you what kind of influenza it is – either the A or B strain. So far this season, the most common type of flu has been the B strain, or what’s called the “Victoria lineage” strain.

It’s still too early to predict which type of flu will be the predominate strain this season. Not that it matters because any strain can cause symptoms that will leave you feeling pretty awful.

That’s why health and medical professionals recommend getting a flu shot every year. As News4Jax previously reported, even if you get the flu, experts say the vaccine should make it pass quicker.