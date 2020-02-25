FDA approves first generic of ProAir HFA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first generic of ProAir HFA Inhalation Aerosol.

The drug is used for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in patients four years of age and older with reversible obstructive airway disease and the prevention of exercise-induced bronchospasm in patients four years of age and older, the FDA wrote in its news release.

According to the FDA, the most common side effects associated with Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol are headache, rapid heart rate (tachycardia), pain, dizziness, sore throat (pharyngitis), rhinitis, chest pain, palpitations, tremor and nervousness.