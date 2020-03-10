UF recommends faculty move classes online amid coronavirus outbreak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida is asking all instructors to move their face-to-face classes to online instruction as documented cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Florida.

UF Provost Joe Glover sent a memo to academic deans Monday to recommend the change but noted that it’s not a requirement — for now.

“While this is not a requirement at this time, there is a strong probability that it will become a requirement before the end of the spring semester, and so instructors are encouraged to transition now,” a statement on the UF website reads.

UF told instructors they should continue to follow their syllabus, assignment and exam schedules, and office hours schedule and offered help to any faculty who wanted to transition.

“The university will make every effort to be considerate of instructor and student concerns during this unprecedented situation,” the statement continues.

As of now, the university is planning to keep summer courses face-to-face but added that it is possible that circumstances may require all courses to be online.