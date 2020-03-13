American Airlines pilot reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – An American Airlines pilot based out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was diagnosed with COVID-19, the airline’s spokesman Curtis Blessing said, according to USA Today.

The pilot is undergoing treatment, an airline’s union representative told Bloomberg.

The airline is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to implement safety measures, said Blessing, who works out of Los Angeles.

Here the statement American Airlines released to CNN:

American’s Chief Medical Officer and leaders from our pilots’ office have been in touch with our Dallas Fort Worth based pilot who tested positive for COVID-19.

We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures.

