Free meals offered to Duval, Clay students during unscheduled coronavirus break

JACKSONVILLE,, Fla. – Starting on Tuesday, “grab and go” school lunch and snacks will be available for students of all Duval County public schools, the district announced Sunday.

The lunches may be picked up curbside at all district managed schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Students may receive the meal at their nearest school location.

Students do not have to go to the school they attend, but the student must be present to receive the meal, the district said.

Clay County

The Clay County School District will be providing breakfast and lunch for students during the week of March 16, the school district said. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

All meals will be prepackaged and distributed at the parent pick-up or bus loop to be consumed off-site and children must be present to receive their meal. The preferred way to distribute meals is by vehicle; however, foot traffic is allowed if necessary, the district said.

Meals will be available at the following sites:

Keystone Heights Jr./Sr. High

Charles E. Bennett Elementary

W.E. Cherry Elementary

Ridgeview Elementary

Wilkinson Elementary

At this time, Clay County schools will not be providing meal service during the regularly scheduled Spring Break, March 23-30, due to federal restrictions. If this should change, the district said it will notify families immediately.

Alachua County

Alachua County Public Schools announced free packaged meals will be given out to children. Packaged meals will be given March 16, when school was originally scheduled, to children of all ages at Eastside, Buchholz, Gainesville, Santa Fe, Newberry, and Hawthorne high schools. They will also be available at Howard Bishop Middle School and the SWAG Community Service Center at 807 SW 64th Terrace.

From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on March 16, children will be provided with a packaged breakfast. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 16, a packaged lunch and breakfast for the next morning.

From then on, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. lunch, and breakfast for the next morning will be available each day through Thurs. March 19.

Commissioner Nikki Fried Activates Children’s Meals Website for COVID-19 School Closures

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) activated their Summer BreakSpot website, where families can find free meals for children under 18 during the current coronavirus school closures. The meal locations may be found at SummerBreakSpot.FreshFromFlorida.com.

As of March 15, there are 934 active BreakSpot sites statewide in the following counties: Alachua, Baker, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Miami-Dade, Duval, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Marion, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, and Seminole. The number of locations will steadily increase as FDACS approves additional BreakSpot site applications. Users should check the open dates on the map, however, as some locations will not be active during the Spring Break week.

“Social distancing and avoiding crowded areas, like school cafeterias, are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. But we can’t let Florida’s children go hungry in the meantime,” said Fried. “That’s why we’re activating our Summer BreakSpot locations, to offer families an alternative way to find healthy, nutritious meals. For many children, these meals will be the only meals they can count on, so we’re encouraging families to take advantage of this service.”